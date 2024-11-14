Biden and Xi: Navigating Geopolitics Amid Shifting U.S.-China Relations

In a pivotal meeting poised to influence international relations, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are set to convene at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima. Discussions will encompass key geopolitical hot spots, including tensions surrounding Taiwan, regulations regarding high-tech investments, and growing cybersecurity threats.

This marks their first encounter since a phone call in April, with Biden aiming to mitigate strains over diverse issues such as fentanyl trafficking and China's stance on Russia. Highlighting the importance of diplomacy, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized maintaining open communication channels to prevent conflict.

Biden intends to raise crucial matters, spotlighting recent cyber incursions linked to China and its support for Russia in Ukraine. As bilateral talks resume, both leaders are pressured to uphold stability amid evolving political landscapes, with China's recent rejections of U.S. economic measures adding complexity to the dialogue.

