Biden and Xi: Navigating Geopolitics Amid Shifting U.S.-China Relations

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the APEC forum in Lima. The meeting aims to address global and bilateral issues, including Taiwan, the South China Sea, cybersecurity, and support for Russia. Biden will stress the need for stable U.S.-China relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 01:22 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 01:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal meeting poised to influence international relations, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are set to convene at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima. Discussions will encompass key geopolitical hot spots, including tensions surrounding Taiwan, regulations regarding high-tech investments, and growing cybersecurity threats.

This marks their first encounter since a phone call in April, with Biden aiming to mitigate strains over diverse issues such as fentanyl trafficking and China's stance on Russia. Highlighting the importance of diplomacy, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized maintaining open communication channels to prevent conflict.

Biden intends to raise crucial matters, spotlighting recent cyber incursions linked to China and its support for Russia in Ukraine. As bilateral talks resume, both leaders are pressured to uphold stability amid evolving political landscapes, with China's recent rejections of U.S. economic measures adding complexity to the dialogue.

