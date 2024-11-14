Left Menu

BJP's Ambitious Vision for Jharkhand: Prosperity Amidst Political Clash

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for perpetuating poverty, asserting that BJP's manifesto aims for Jharkhand's prosperity. The first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections saw over 64% voter turnout, with diverse participation. BJP-led NDA seeks to unseat the JMM-led coalition in upcoming elections.

14-11-2024
BJP's Ambitious Vision for Jharkhand: Prosperity Amidst Political Clash
Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister and BJP Jharkhand co-in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing critique of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, alleging that Chief Minister Hemant Soren's party is intent on maintaining poverty in the state. Sarma highlighted extensive efforts behind the BJP's election manifesto, emphasizing its focus on prosperity, leveraging Jharkhand's abundant natural resources.

"Our election manifesto was not a result of haste. After months of consultations with locals and studying successful governance models from BJP-led states, we formulated a robust plan," Sarma conveyed to the press. He expressed confidence in addressing funding issues, leveraging the state's rich resource base. The first phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections, which commenced on Wednesday, witnessed a voter turnout of 64.86%, surpassing the 2019 figure.

The Election Commission of India reported a vibrant voter turnout in the 43 constituencies during phase one, marked by enthusiastic participation from various groups including first-time voters and those from tribal areas affected by Left Wing Extremism. The BJP-led NDA is determined to dethrone the JMM-led coalition, with key political figures in the fray, ahead of the remaining elections set for November 20 and counting on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

