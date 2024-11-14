Congress Slams Modi: Has Shivaji Been Undermined?

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress has accused his government of systematically undermining Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed pointed questions to Modi regarding the stalled Shivaji statue project and water scarcity issues in Marathwada, ahead of the PM's Maharashtra rallies.

The Congress party highlighted the BJP's failure to complete a promised Shivaji Maharaj statue and questioned the Modi government's responsibility for water scarcity in Marathwada, where reliance on water tankers increased significantly. Jairam Ramesh pointed out that the promised water infrastructure development remains unfulfilled even after several years.

Further criticism was directed at the poor performance of the Indian Railways in the Nanded division, a key area in Marathwada, accusing the Modi administration of neglect. The Congress leader's comments come during active campaigning for the November 20 elections in Maharashtra, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

