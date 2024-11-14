Marcos Stands Firm on Duterte's ICC Investigation
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr stated his government won't obstruct the International Criminal Court from investigating former leader Rodrigo Duterte for alleged crimes in his anti-drugs campaign. While the Philippines won't cooperate with the ICC, it acknowledges obligations with Interpol, emphasizing a complex legal scenario.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced on Thursday that his administration will not hinder the International Criminal Court (ICC) if former President Rodrigo Duterte opts for an investigation into alleged human rights violations during his anti-drugs campaign.
Although the Philippines will refrain from cooperating with the ICC, it remains committed to its obligations with Interpol, Marcos noted to reporters. He emphasized that the decision to be investigated rests solely with Duterte.
The statement follows a congressional hearing where Duterte reiterated his unwavering stance and accountability for the drug crackdown, sparking ongoing international scrutiny and discussions over accountability in the controversial campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Rapporteur Calls on Canada to Uphold Human Rights Advocacy for Afghans Under Taliban Rule
Temple Tragedy: Fire Accident Sparks Human Rights Commission Probe
UN Expert Decries Belarus’s Withdrawal from International Accountability, Warns of Human Rights Crisis
US Denies Any Role in Pakistan's Political Turmoil, Urges Human Rights Observance
Violence Erupts in Southern Philippines Over Land Dispute