Marcos Stands Firm on Duterte's ICC Investigation

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr stated his government won't obstruct the International Criminal Court from investigating former leader Rodrigo Duterte for alleged crimes in his anti-drugs campaign. While the Philippines won't cooperate with the ICC, it acknowledges obligations with Interpol, emphasizing a complex legal scenario.

Updated: 14-11-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 11:22 IST
Marcos Stands Firm on Duterte's ICC Investigation
Ferdinand Marcos Jr

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced on Thursday that his administration will not hinder the International Criminal Court (ICC) if former President Rodrigo Duterte opts for an investigation into alleged human rights violations during his anti-drugs campaign.

Although the Philippines will refrain from cooperating with the ICC, it remains committed to its obligations with Interpol, Marcos noted to reporters. He emphasized that the decision to be investigated rests solely with Duterte.

The statement follows a congressional hearing where Duterte reiterated his unwavering stance and accountability for the drug crackdown, sparking ongoing international scrutiny and discussions over accountability in the controversial campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

