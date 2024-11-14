Marcos Stands Firm on Duterte's ICC Investigation

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced on Thursday that his administration will not hinder the International Criminal Court (ICC) if former President Rodrigo Duterte opts for an investigation into alleged human rights violations during his anti-drugs campaign.

Although the Philippines will refrain from cooperating with the ICC, it remains committed to its obligations with Interpol, Marcos noted to reporters. He emphasized that the decision to be investigated rests solely with Duterte.

The statement follows a congressional hearing where Duterte reiterated his unwavering stance and accountability for the drug crackdown, sparking ongoing international scrutiny and discussions over accountability in the controversial campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)