Left Menu

Maharashtra Polls: BJP and NCP (SP) Clash in Nashik

In Nashik, a confrontation between Bharatiya Janata Party and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) arose amid the November 20 Maharashtra elections, sparked by allegations of money distribution. Police engaged to defuse tensions, while social media buzzed with blame and viral videos, highlighting political friction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:27 IST
Maharashtra Polls: BJP and NCP (SP) Clash in Nashik
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing story from Nashik, a clash between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (SP) members has surfaced. The friction stems from accusations over alleged money distribution in the lead-up to the November 20 Maharashtra elections.

This incident unfolded in Nashik's Panchvati area around 12:30 p.m. when supporters of BJP candidate Rahul Dhikle detained an individual they claimed was distributing money for NCP (SP). Countering this claim, Gokul Gite, the brother of NCP (SP) candidate Ganesh Gite, dismissed the allegations as false.

Tensions escalated, drawing in Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chavan to mediate between the groups. Meanwhile, the chaos prompted police station visits from figures like NCP (SP)'s MP Supriya Sule and BJP's Dhikle. Despite viral social media videos, Nashik police reported no formal complaints lodged by either side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024