Maharashtra Polls: BJP and NCP (SP) Clash in Nashik

In a developing story from Nashik, a clash between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (SP) members has surfaced. The friction stems from accusations over alleged money distribution in the lead-up to the November 20 Maharashtra elections.

This incident unfolded in Nashik's Panchvati area around 12:30 p.m. when supporters of BJP candidate Rahul Dhikle detained an individual they claimed was distributing money for NCP (SP). Countering this claim, Gokul Gite, the brother of NCP (SP) candidate Ganesh Gite, dismissed the allegations as false.

Tensions escalated, drawing in Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chavan to mediate between the groups. Meanwhile, the chaos prompted police station visits from figures like NCP (SP)'s MP Supriya Sule and BJP's Dhikle. Despite viral social media videos, Nashik police reported no formal complaints lodged by either side.

