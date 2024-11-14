COP29: Bridging the Climate Finance Gap Amid Diplomatic Turmoil

At the United Nations talks in Baku, economists emphasized the urgent need for developing countries to secure at least $1 trillion per year by the decade's end to combat climate change. COP29's success hinges on establishing a concrete financial commitment from richer nations and the private sector.

However, global diplomatic tensions threaten to overshadow these critical negotiations. Former President Trump's election victory raises questions about the United States' participation in future climate discussions, while the ongoing rift between developed and developing nations poses significant hurdles.

As financial negotiations intensify, members debate a new annual target, with developing nations urging for increased grants over loans. While Western nations express reluctance to contribute more without broader cooperation, including China, multilateral development banks aim to increase climate financing by 60% by 2030.

