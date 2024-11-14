Left Menu

Jharkhand Power Struggle: Soren Accuses BJP of Desperation

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accused the BJP of being desperate for power and using central agencies to destabilize the JMM government. Speaking at a rally, Soren alleged BJP's involvement in divisive politics and questioned the Election Commission's decision on the timing of state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dumka | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:55 IST
Jharkhand Power Struggle: Soren Accuses BJP of Desperation
Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of desperate attempts to regain power in the state.

Soren, speaking at a rally in support of JMM candidate Basant Soren, alleged that the BJP used unscrupulous tactics, including employing central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to harass the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government and himself.

The Chief Minister criticized the BJP for failing to address key issues like unemployment and accused the party of engaging in divisive politics. Soren also questioned the Election Commission's decision to hold assembly elections before his government's term ended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024