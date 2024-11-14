Jharkhand Power Struggle: Soren Accuses BJP of Desperation

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of desperate attempts to regain power in the state.

Soren, speaking at a rally in support of JMM candidate Basant Soren, alleged that the BJP used unscrupulous tactics, including employing central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to harass the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government and himself.

The Chief Minister criticized the BJP for failing to address key issues like unemployment and accused the party of engaging in divisive politics. Soren also questioned the Election Commission's decision to hold assembly elections before his government's term ended.

(With inputs from agencies.)