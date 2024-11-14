Amit Shah Targets Congress Over Alleged Corruption in Jharkhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has intensified his attack on the Congress, alleging significant corruption. Speaking at a rally, Shah claimed that during the Enforcement Directorate raids, a massive sum of Rs 350 crore was discovered at the residence of a Congress MP. Shah argued that this money, intended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the advancement of Jharkhand's daughters and youth, had been misappropriated by the opposition.

Shah did not hold back, asserting that the incumbent government, led by JMM, Congress, and RJD, is deeply mired in corruption. He accused them of misusing the funds allocated by the central government for Jharkhand's development. The Home Minister pledged that those responsible for this financial misconduct would face justice and vowed reform, assuring that 287,000 job vacancies would be filled without corruption.

Furthermore, Amit Shah criticized Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, for failing to uphold his promise of providing unemployment allowances. He accused Soren's administration of obstructing PM Modi's developmental projects due to rampant corruption. Shah also raised concerns over alleged illegal infiltrations affecting local communities, promising to enact laws to restore encroached lands to indigenous tribes.

(With inputs from agencies.)