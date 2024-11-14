Punjab BJP Chief Opposes Chandigarh Land Allocation to Haryana

In a bold statement on Thursday, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar strongly opposed the Central government's decision to allocate 10 acres in Chandigarh to Haryana for its Vidhan Sabha complex. Jakhar has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally intervene and reconsider this controversial decision.

Jakhar emphasized the deep emotional connection Punjab has with Chandigarh, the state's capital, and argued that the move undermines efforts to heal past wounds. All Punjab parties unanimously oppose this decision, yet Jakhar criticized Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for weakening the state's claim during a North Zonal Council meeting.

Addressing a press conference, Jakhar expressed his belief that this decision contradicts the spirit of cooperation that Prime Minister Modi has shown towards Punjab. He urged BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to relieve him from his duty as Punjab BJP President due to the party's lack of success in the state during the Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)