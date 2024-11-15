Left Menu

Lawmakers Demand Sanctions: Biden Urged to Act Against Israeli Officials

Nearly 90 Democratic lawmakers have called on U.S. President Joe Biden to sanction Israeli officials amid concerns over anti-Palestinian violence in the West Bank. The letter highlights an increase in settler violence and urges Biden to address these humanitarian issues, aiming to signal U.S. opposition to extreme actions by the Netanyahu government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 00:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a renewed call for accountability, nearly 90 Democratic lawmakers have pressed U.S. President Joe Biden to impose sanctions on key Israeli officials, citing anti-Palestinian violence in the West Bank. The letter released on Thursday emphasizes a surge in settler attacks and accuses top Israeli ministers of inciting tensions.

Signatories of the letter, including 17 senators and 71 House members, highlight over 1,270 attacks by Israeli settlers and urge a decisive U.S. stance on human rights. They argue Biden can leverage an existing executive order to impose sanctions, not only aiming at Israel and Palestine but sending a global message about the U.S. stance on humanitarian issues.

With the West Bank at the center of international controversy, the lawmakers stress the importance of the U.S. opposing policies perceived as extreme from Netanyahu's government. While the White House has yet to respond, this move underscores tensions within democracies and the enduring debate over settlement policies in historically disputed territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

