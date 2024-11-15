Kejriwal Welcomes Veer Singh Dhingan to AAP: A Future MLA for Seemapuri

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Friday introduced Veer Singh Dhingan, a former Congress leader, into his party. Kejriwal announced Dhingan, a prominent Dalit leader, as a key contender for the MLA position in the Seemapuri constituency.

Dhingan, who has secured three consecutive terms as an MLA in Seemapuri—a reserved seat—on a Congress ticket, is anticipated to compete for AAP in the upcoming elections. Kejriwal expressed his confidence in Dhingan's experience at a press conference held at the party's headquarters.

The constituency of Seemapuri was previously under Rajendra Pal Gautam, a former AAP minister who switched to Congress citing discrimination issues within AAP. Kejriwal also reiterated AAP's intention to secure its governance role in Delhi in the approaching Assembly elections set for February next year.

