Russia is set to bolster its strategic alliance with China, declaring an intent to expand collaboration across numerous sectors. This was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday.

Following a visit from Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu to China this week, efforts to deepen ties between the two nations have been emphasized.

The discussions underscore a mutual commitment to enhance bilateral relations, marking a significant step in their partnership.

