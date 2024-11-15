Left Menu

Amit Shah Challenges Rahul Gandhi on Savarkar and Article 370

Union Minister Amit Shah challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to speak positively about Veer Savarkar and Bal Thackeray. Shah criticized Congress's stance on Article 370 and its past electoral failures, emphasizing the BJP's alignment with Shivaji Maharaj's legacy ahead of the Maharashtra elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hingoli | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:04 IST
Amit Shah Challenges Rahul Gandhi on Savarkar and Article 370
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Amit Shah has issued a bold challenge to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging him to speak favorably about Veer Savarkar and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Speaking at a rally in Hingoli, Maharashtra, Shah accused the Congress of contradictory resolutions, particularly regarding Article 370 in Kashmir, asserting that such actions would remain fruitless even after multiple generations.

Highlighting previous electoral outcomes, Shah mocked Congress's performance in Haryana, pointing to the party's repeated launch of Rahul Gandhi, which he likened to a doomed venture. He underscored BJP's commitment to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, contrasting it with Congress's opposition, as seen in matters like the Waqf Act amendment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024