Amit Shah Challenges Rahul Gandhi on Savarkar and Article 370

Union Minister Amit Shah has issued a bold challenge to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging him to speak favorably about Veer Savarkar and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Speaking at a rally in Hingoli, Maharashtra, Shah accused the Congress of contradictory resolutions, particularly regarding Article 370 in Kashmir, asserting that such actions would remain fruitless even after multiple generations.

Highlighting previous electoral outcomes, Shah mocked Congress's performance in Haryana, pointing to the party's repeated launch of Rahul Gandhi, which he likened to a doomed venture. He underscored BJP's commitment to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, contrasting it with Congress's opposition, as seen in matters like the Waqf Act amendment.

(With inputs from agencies.)