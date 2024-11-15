Amit Shah Challenges Rahul Gandhi on Savarkar and Article 370
Union Minister Amit Shah challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to speak positively about Veer Savarkar and Bal Thackeray. Shah criticized Congress's stance on Article 370 and its past electoral failures, emphasizing the BJP's alignment with Shivaji Maharaj's legacy ahead of the Maharashtra elections.
Union Minister Amit Shah has issued a bold challenge to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging him to speak favorably about Veer Savarkar and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.
Speaking at a rally in Hingoli, Maharashtra, Shah accused the Congress of contradictory resolutions, particularly regarding Article 370 in Kashmir, asserting that such actions would remain fruitless even after multiple generations.
Highlighting previous electoral outcomes, Shah mocked Congress's performance in Haryana, pointing to the party's repeated launch of Rahul Gandhi, which he likened to a doomed venture. He underscored BJP's commitment to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, contrasting it with Congress's opposition, as seen in matters like the Waqf Act amendment.
