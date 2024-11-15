Amit Shah Defends Modi's Bold Reforms Amid Opposition

Union Minister Amit Shah has made it clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to amend the Waqf Act, undeterred by resistance from leaders such as Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. Addressing supporters in Umarkhed, Maharashtra, Shah criticized these leaders for obstructing progress.

In his speech, Shah drew parallels between the parties contesting the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, likening the BJP-led Mahayuti to the 'Pandavas' and the Maha Vikas Aghadi to the 'Kauravas.' He challenged Uddhav Thackeray's claims about the true Shiv Sena's alignment on regional renaming issues.

Highlighting economic policies, Shah pointed out the disparity between opposition promises and delivery, citing failures in Himachal, Karnataka, and Telangana. He reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to initiatives like the Ladki Bahin Yojana, assuring monthly financial support for women.

