Battle of Ideologies: Tejashwi Yadav Takes on BJP in Jharkhand

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday characterized the upcoming Jharkhand election as a struggle between contrasting ideologies, labeling it a battle between those rooted in division versus unity and development. Addressing a rally in Deoghar, Yadav accused the BJP of attempting to destabilize the JMM-led government, citing alleged misuse of central agencies after failing to secure power in 2019.
Yadav further claimed that the BJP's unsuccessful attempts to undermine the Hemant Soren-led administration included efforts to jail Soren, yet insisted the government remained steadfast against perceived injustices. He urged voters to deliver a robust response to the BJP's strategies.
Highlighting the Soren government's accomplishments, Yadav noted initiatives like electricity bill waivers and farm loan relief, contrasting them with the BJP's alleged neglect of the populace in Jharkhand. He pledged that an INDIA bloc government would offer increased welfare, including a Rs 2,500 stipend for women and reduced gas prices.
