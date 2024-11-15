Left Menu

Battle of Ideologies: Tejashwi Yadav Takes on BJP in Jharkhand

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticizes BJP's alleged tactics in Jharkhand's election. He describes the contest as a clash between ideologies of division and unity. Praising the Hemant Soren government, Yadav highlights welfare achievements and accuses BJP of failing Jharkhand's citizens while advocating for the INDIA bloc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:04 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday characterized the upcoming Jharkhand election as a struggle between contrasting ideologies, labeling it a battle between those rooted in division versus unity and development. Addressing a rally in Deoghar, Yadav accused the BJP of attempting to destabilize the JMM-led government, citing alleged misuse of central agencies after failing to secure power in 2019.

Yadav further claimed that the BJP's unsuccessful attempts to undermine the Hemant Soren-led administration included efforts to jail Soren, yet insisted the government remained steadfast against perceived injustices. He urged voters to deliver a robust response to the BJP's strategies.

Highlighting the Soren government's accomplishments, Yadav noted initiatives like electricity bill waivers and farm loan relief, contrasting them with the BJP's alleged neglect of the populace in Jharkhand. He pledged that an INDIA bloc government would offer increased welfare, including a Rs 2,500 stipend for women and reduced gas prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

