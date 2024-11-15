Zelenskiy's Caution Against Risky Diplomacy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy advised German Chancellor Olaf Scholz against phoning Vladimir Putin. Zelenskiy believes such communication might lessen Putin's isolation, prolonging the conflict. A Ukrainian presidential office source conveyed the stance, suggesting Putin seeks a tactical pause rather than a genuine peace resolution.
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has cautioned German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about the potential dangers of engaging in a direct phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Zelenskiy believes that such interactions could inadvertently reduce Putin's diplomatic isolation and prolong the ongoing conflict.
A source from Ukraine's presidential office highlighted that Putin is more interested in halting hostilities temporarily rather than pursuing lasting peace.
