Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Caution Against Risky Diplomacy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy advised German Chancellor Olaf Scholz against phoning Vladimir Putin. Zelenskiy believes such communication might lessen Putin's isolation, prolonging the conflict. A Ukrainian presidential office source conveyed the stance, suggesting Putin seeks a tactical pause rather than a genuine peace resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:17 IST
Zelenskiy's Caution Against Risky Diplomacy
Zelenskiy
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has cautioned German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about the potential dangers of engaging in a direct phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskiy believes that such interactions could inadvertently reduce Putin's diplomatic isolation and prolong the ongoing conflict.

A source from Ukraine's presidential office highlighted that Putin is more interested in halting hostilities temporarily rather than pursuing lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024