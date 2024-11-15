Scholz Presses Putin for Peace Talks Amid Mounting Tensions

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - In a significant diplomatic move, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to engage in peace talks with Ukraine during a rare phone conversation on Friday. The discussion, lasting one hour, was their first in nearly two years and focused on a 'just and lasting peace.'

A German government spokesperson revealed that Chancellor Scholz emphasized the necessity for Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine and highlighted Germany's steadfast support for Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression. The call comes at a crucial time as Ukraine struggles with difficult battlefield conditions.

Germany, a leading financial and military backer of Ukraine, is reacting to geopolitical shifts following Donald Trump's recent victory in the U.S. presidential election, which raises questions about future U.S. support for Kyiv. The conversation also precedes Scholz's national election campaign amid domestic criticism of his policies regarding Ukraine.

