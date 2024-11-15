Left Menu

Scholz Presses Putin for Peace Talks Amid Mounting Tensions

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to engage in peace talks with Ukraine during a rare phone call. Scholz reiterated the need for Russian troop withdrawal and emphasized Germany's unwavering support for Ukraine amidst battlefield challenges. The call follows Trump's election victory, raising uncertainty over U.S. aid to Kyiv.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:20 IST
BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - In a significant diplomatic move, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to engage in peace talks with Ukraine during a rare phone conversation on Friday. The discussion, lasting one hour, was their first in nearly two years and focused on a 'just and lasting peace.'

A German government spokesperson revealed that Chancellor Scholz emphasized the necessity for Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine and highlighted Germany's steadfast support for Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression. The call comes at a crucial time as Ukraine struggles with difficult battlefield conditions.

Germany, a leading financial and military backer of Ukraine, is reacting to geopolitical shifts following Donald Trump's recent victory in the U.S. presidential election, which raises questions about future U.S. support for Kyiv. The conversation also precedes Scholz's national election campaign amid domestic criticism of his policies regarding Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

