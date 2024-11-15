Left Menu

Political Showdown in Karnataka: Resignation and Allegations Ahead

BJP's Karnataka president, B Y Vijayendra, has alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to resign before the Belagavi assembly session. He accused Congress of horse-trading, suggesting that some top leaders are attempting to buy MLAs. Siddaramaiah, however, accused BJP of trying to destabilize his government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:38 IST
Political Showdown in Karnataka: Resignation and Allegations Ahead
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political landscape is heating up as B Y Vijayendra, the state BJP president, predicts Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation ahead of the Belagavi assembly session in December.

Vijayendra accused Congress of engaging in horse-trading, claiming insider knowledge that some senior Congress members are allegedly using large sums of money to sway MLAs and destabilize Siddaramaiah's leadership.

Amid Siddaramaiah's corruption challenges, Vijayendra says that Congress leaders are vulnerable, shifting the political focus to questions about Siddaramaiah's potential successor and timing of the alleged resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024