Political Showdown in Karnataka: Resignation and Allegations Ahead

Karnataka's political landscape is heating up as B Y Vijayendra, the state BJP president, predicts Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation ahead of the Belagavi assembly session in December.

Vijayendra accused Congress of engaging in horse-trading, claiming insider knowledge that some senior Congress members are allegedly using large sums of money to sway MLAs and destabilize Siddaramaiah's leadership.

Amid Siddaramaiah's corruption challenges, Vijayendra says that Congress leaders are vulnerable, shifting the political focus to questions about Siddaramaiah's potential successor and timing of the alleged resignation.

