Political Headlines: Modi's Tribals Tribute, Waqf Act Amendment & More

This evening's political updates include Prime Minister Modi highlighting tribals' freedom movement contributions, Shah's remarks on the Waqf Act amendment, and opposition claims of unrest. Meanwhile, a massive drug seizure in Gujarat, J&K's economic meetings, Delhi's pollution control efforts, and Sri Lanka's election outcomes mark significant developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused former Congress governments of minimizing tribal leaders' contributions to India's freedom struggle. He insisted that these efforts were overlooked to favor one political party. Home Minister Amit Shah also addressed resistance to the proposed Waqf Act amendment.

Along the Gujarat coast, a combined anti-narcotics operation led to seizing 700 kilograms of drugs and arresting eight Iranians. Meanwhile, in efforts to enhance Jammu and Kashmir's economic growth, the region's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Delhi implemented stringent measures to counter worsening pollution levels, including restrictions on certain vehicles. Internationally, Sri Lanka's National People's Power party secured a dominant victory in parliamentary elections, notably in the Tamil-majority Jaffna district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

