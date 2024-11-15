Political Headlines: Modi's Tribals Tribute, Waqf Act Amendment & More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused former Congress governments of minimizing tribal leaders' contributions to India's freedom struggle. He insisted that these efforts were overlooked to favor one political party. Home Minister Amit Shah also addressed resistance to the proposed Waqf Act amendment.

Along the Gujarat coast, a combined anti-narcotics operation led to seizing 700 kilograms of drugs and arresting eight Iranians. Meanwhile, in efforts to enhance Jammu and Kashmir's economic growth, the region's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Delhi implemented stringent measures to counter worsening pollution levels, including restrictions on certain vehicles. Internationally, Sri Lanka's National People's Power party secured a dominant victory in parliamentary elections, notably in the Tamil-majority Jaffna district.

