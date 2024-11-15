Political Headlines: Modi's Tribals Tribute, Waqf Act Amendment & More
This evening's political updates include Prime Minister Modi highlighting tribals' freedom movement contributions, Shah's remarks on the Waqf Act amendment, and opposition claims of unrest. Meanwhile, a massive drug seizure in Gujarat, J&K's economic meetings, Delhi's pollution control efforts, and Sri Lanka's election outcomes mark significant developments.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused former Congress governments of minimizing tribal leaders' contributions to India's freedom struggle. He insisted that these efforts were overlooked to favor one political party. Home Minister Amit Shah also addressed resistance to the proposed Waqf Act amendment.
Along the Gujarat coast, a combined anti-narcotics operation led to seizing 700 kilograms of drugs and arresting eight Iranians. Meanwhile, in efforts to enhance Jammu and Kashmir's economic growth, the region's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Delhi implemented stringent measures to counter worsening pollution levels, including restrictions on certain vehicles. Internationally, Sri Lanka's National People's Power party secured a dominant victory in parliamentary elections, notably in the Tamil-majority Jaffna district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Family Tragedy Strikes on Diwali Night in Shahdara
Heroin Bust in Mizoram: Two Women Arrested with Rs 22.7 Lakh Worth of Drugs
Celebrating Statehood: Amit Shah's Tributes to Six Indian States
Family Feud Leads to Tragic Diwali Shooting in Shahdara
Shah Rukh Khan: The Undisputed King of Bollywood at 59