Nadda Criticizes Rahul Gandhi on Reservation Stance Amid Maharashtra Elections

BJP president JP Nadda criticized Congress's Rahul Gandhi for his alleged misunderstanding of the Constitution regarding reservations, accusing the Congress of appeasement politics. Nadda touted the BJP's developmental governance under PM Modi, urging voters to reject the opposition's divisive politics in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president JP Nadda launched an attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of failing to grasp the basics of the Indian Constitution, particularly concerning reservations based on religion. Nadda argued that the Congress proposed allocating quotas intended for SCs, STs, and OBCs to minorities in states like Telangana and Karnataka.

Nadda presented the BJP's governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a model of development and inclusivity, emphasizing the government's pro-poor, pro-youth policies, and achievements such as providing free vaccine doses and infrastructure growth. He criticized the opposition for using appeasement politics and hindering progress.

As the Maharashtra assembly polls approach, Nadda urged voters to reject the opposition parties, which he accused of stalling development and indulging in nepotism. He praised the 'double-engine' BJP government in ensuring growth in Maharashtra, pledging inclusive development that empowers all societal sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

