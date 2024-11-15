Thackeray's Fierce Critique: BJP's Campaign Controversies Unpacked

Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), launched a scathing attack on Friday against the BJP, accusing the party of supporting controversial personalities like Abdul Sattar. Thackeray's comment came following Prime Minister Modi's campaign in Sillod, where Sattar currently holds a legislative seat.

Criticizing the BJP's culture, Thackeray commented on Sattar's past remarks against NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule and highlighted Revanna's issues in Karnataka. Thackeray emphasized the need for integrity in political campaigns and rallied support for his candidate, Suresh Bankar, against Sattar's electoral campaign.

Thackeray brought attention to issues such as land grabs and called for a thorough investigation if his party gains power. He further accused BJP of favoritism, claiming jobs were being moved from Maharashtra to Gujarat. Addressing the Shiv Sena's alignment with Congress, Thackeray insisted on maintaining independence and vowed to prioritize Maharashtra's welfare above political alliances. He warned of potential disturbances on polling day and challenged BJP to engage in fair elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)