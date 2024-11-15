Clarification Demanded: Article 370 Debate Fuels Political Tension
Sajad Lone, People's Conference chief, has called for a clarification from the National Conference (NC) following Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks about Article 370. Lone criticized the differing interpretations between NC and Congress on a recent assembly resolution in Jammu and Kashmir addressing the special status issue.
In a significant political development, Sajad Lone, chief of the People's Conference, has publicly demanded clarification from the National Conference (NC) after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated that Congress never advocated for the reinstatement of Article 370. This contention arises amidst growing political discourse in Jammu and Kashmir.
Lone has remarked on the discordant narratives following a recently passed resolution by the Jammu and Kashmir assembly. The resolution, which presses the Centre to restore the region's special status, has been subject to varied interpretations by coalition partners NC and Congress, leading to political ambiguity.
Expressing criticism, Lone questioned the language and intent of the resolution, accusing NC of inconsistency and aligning with the BJP. He urged NC to make a clear stand on the events of August 5, 2019, and cautioned Congress against falling into expected political traps.
