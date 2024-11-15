Scholz and Putin: A Call for Peace Amidst Tensions

In a significant diplomatic move, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging a dialogue that could potentially lead to peace in the war-torn Ukraine. This marks their first direct communication in nearly two years.

Scholz, during the call, strongly condemned Russia's aggressive military actions in Ukraine, emphasizing the necessity for Russia to withdraw its troops. He reiterated Germany's staunch support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression.

The call comes at a pivotal moment, as geopolitical dynamics shift with the upcoming US administration and concerns rise over the alleged presence of North Korean troops aiding Russia. Both leaders agreed to maintain an open line of communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)