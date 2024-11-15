Scholz and Putin: A Call for Peace Amidst Tensions
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged Russian President Putin to engage in peace talks amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Scholz condemned Russia's invasion and emphasized Germany's commitment to Ukraine. The call marks the first direct communication between the two leaders in almost two years.
In a significant diplomatic move, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging a dialogue that could potentially lead to peace in the war-torn Ukraine. This marks their first direct communication in nearly two years.
Scholz, during the call, strongly condemned Russia's aggressive military actions in Ukraine, emphasizing the necessity for Russia to withdraw its troops. He reiterated Germany's staunch support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression.
The call comes at a pivotal moment, as geopolitical dynamics shift with the upcoming US administration and concerns rise over the alleged presence of North Korean troops aiding Russia. Both leaders agreed to maintain an open line of communication.
