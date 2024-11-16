Scholz and Putin: A Call Amid Tension

In a significant diplomatic exchange, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz engaged in dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time in almost two years. The discussion focused on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with Scholz emphasizing the need for negotiations towards a fair and enduring peace.

During the conversation, Scholz, backed by Germany's government spokesman, urged Putin to end the invasion that began in February 2022. The call, which came during a period of speculation regarding US President-elect Donald Trump's policies on Ukraine, faced criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He described it as a 'Pandora's box,' potentially easing Russia's isolation.

The call highlighted ongoing tensions, including Russia's demands regarding NATO and territorial gains. Scholz condemned Russian aggression and warned against North Korean troop involvement in Ukraine. The conversation concluded without consensus, but both leaders agreed to maintain communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)