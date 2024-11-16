Left Menu

Amit Shah Targets JMM and Congress Over Infiltrators and UCC Concerns

In a Dumka Assembly meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the JMM and Congress for misleading Jharkhand's tribal communities and protecting infiltrators. He reassured that the Uniform Civil Code wouldn't affect tribes, promoted tribal icons, and urged support for BJP's developmental initiatives in Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 14:20 IST
Amit Shah Targets JMM and Congress Over Infiltrators and UCC Concerns
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address to the Dumka Assembly Constituency, Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing critique of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress, accusing them of duping the tribal populace and shielding infiltrators. Shah sought to allay fears concerning the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), assuring tribal citizens that their interests will remain unaffected by its enforcement.

Shah's discourse was part of a broader BJP campaign to discredit regional political adversaries, as he laid allegations against them for the deteriorating condition of tribal lands and populations due to infiltration. He expressed confidence that the BJP's ascent to state leadership would lead to the removal of infiltrators. Additionally, in a pointed criticism of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Shah remarked on Soren's alliance with Congress, questioning the authenticity of his commitment to tribal rights.

Highlighting the BJP's efforts to recognize tribal contributions, Shah commemorated Bhagwan Birsa Munda, mentioning a newly installed statue in Delhi. He lauded the central government's move to honor Munda's legacy by declaring his birth anniversary as 'Tribal Pride Day' and a forthcoming year-long celebration to mark his 150th birth anniversary as 'Tribal Pride Year'. Shah credited the creation of Jharkhand to BJP's past leadership and rallied public support for the party's vision of development and security in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024