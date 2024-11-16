Amit Shah Targets JMM and Congress Over Infiltrators and UCC Concerns

In a fiery address to the Dumka Assembly Constituency, Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing critique of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress, accusing them of duping the tribal populace and shielding infiltrators. Shah sought to allay fears concerning the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), assuring tribal citizens that their interests will remain unaffected by its enforcement.

Shah's discourse was part of a broader BJP campaign to discredit regional political adversaries, as he laid allegations against them for the deteriorating condition of tribal lands and populations due to infiltration. He expressed confidence that the BJP's ascent to state leadership would lead to the removal of infiltrators. Additionally, in a pointed criticism of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Shah remarked on Soren's alliance with Congress, questioning the authenticity of his commitment to tribal rights.

Highlighting the BJP's efforts to recognize tribal contributions, Shah commemorated Bhagwan Birsa Munda, mentioning a newly installed statue in Delhi. He lauded the central government's move to honor Munda's legacy by declaring his birth anniversary as 'Tribal Pride Day' and a forthcoming year-long celebration to mark his 150th birth anniversary as 'Tribal Pride Year'. Shah credited the creation of Jharkhand to BJP's past leadership and rallied public support for the party's vision of development and security in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)