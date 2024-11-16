Naxalite IED Threat Neutralized in Gadchiroli
Security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli defused two IEDs planted by alleged Naxalites on a bridge. One IED exploded during the process, but no injuries were reported. The operation, involving local police and paramilitary forces, thwarted attempts to disrupt upcoming state elections.
Police forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district successfully recovered two improvised explosive devices suspected to be planted by Naxalites on Saturday. Despite an explosion during the defusal process, no injuries were sustained, authorities confirmed.
A tip-off led the police to a bridge on the Parlakota River where the explosives were strategically placed. This bridge is a vital link between Bhamragad and Tadgaon villages, raising concerns about potential disruptions in the region.
A bomb disposal unit from Gadchiroli, supported by local police, CRPF, and BSF teams, neutralized the second IED. Officials lauded the swift response, which is believed to have foiled potential threats to the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.
