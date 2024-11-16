Naxalite IED Threat Neutralized in Gadchiroli

Police forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district successfully recovered two improvised explosive devices suspected to be planted by Naxalites on Saturday. Despite an explosion during the defusal process, no injuries were sustained, authorities confirmed.

A tip-off led the police to a bridge on the Parlakota River where the explosives were strategically placed. This bridge is a vital link between Bhamragad and Tadgaon villages, raising concerns about potential disruptions in the region.

A bomb disposal unit from Gadchiroli, supported by local police, CRPF, and BSF teams, neutralized the second IED. Officials lauded the swift response, which is believed to have foiled potential threats to the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)