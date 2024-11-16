Kerala vs Centre: The Wayanad Disaster Funding Dispute

In a heated political standoff, the Kerala government and the ruling CPI(M) have accused the union government of taking an 'anti-democratic stand' regarding relief assistance for Wayanad landslide victims. The central government, defended by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, insists that the current regulations don't allow a national disaster declaration.

The controversy erupted after the centre's refusal to designate the calamity as a national disaster under the current guidelines of SDRF and NDRF. Kerala's Revenue Minister, K Rajan, criticized the centre's approach, deeming it inappropriate for a democratic system, while CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan alleged political bias in denying relief funds.

The dispute has led to calls for protests, with the opposition UDF and LDF organizing a hartal. Despite the Kerala government's persistent demands for central aid, Governor Khan remains firm in his trust towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of rehabilitation support.

