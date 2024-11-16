Kerala vs Centre: The Wayanad Disaster Funding Dispute
A political rift has emerged between the Kerala government and the central government over funding for the victims of the Wayanad landslides. Kerala accuses the centre of denying assistance due to political motives, while Governor Arif Mohammed Khan defends the central government's stance, emphasizing rehabilitation over disaster declaration.
In a heated political standoff, the Kerala government and the ruling CPI(M) have accused the union government of taking an 'anti-democratic stand' regarding relief assistance for Wayanad landslide victims. The central government, defended by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, insists that the current regulations don't allow a national disaster declaration.
The controversy erupted after the centre's refusal to designate the calamity as a national disaster under the current guidelines of SDRF and NDRF. Kerala's Revenue Minister, K Rajan, criticized the centre's approach, deeming it inappropriate for a democratic system, while CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan alleged political bias in denying relief funds.
The dispute has led to calls for protests, with the opposition UDF and LDF organizing a hartal. Despite the Kerala government's persistent demands for central aid, Governor Khan remains firm in his trust towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of rehabilitation support.
