In a critical juncture enveloping the ongoing war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has voiced the necessity for a diplomatic solution. Despite Moscow's battlefield gains, Zelenskiy remains hopeful about negotiations, although Russian President Vladimir Putin shows little interest in peace talks.

During a recent interview, Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's commitment to end the conflict next year through peaceful means. However, he acknowledged challenges, especially in eastern Ukraine where Russian forces are advancing rapidly. The situation has become dire due to delays in military aid, but Zelenskiy announced that newly equipped brigades are now ready for deployment.

Moscow, while showing openness to talks initiated by leaders like Donald Trump, demands territorial concessions from Ukraine. Zelenskiy, focusing on Ukraine's sovereignty and international borders, reiterated the non-negotiable condition that Russian forces must withdraw completely.

