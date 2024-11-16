Left Menu

Zelenskiy Urges Diplomatic Solution Amidst Escalating Tensions with Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine stresses the importance of ending the conflict with Russia through diplomacy, despite Russia's reluctance. As battlefield tensions escalate, especially in eastern Ukraine, Zelenskiy highlights internal efforts to bolster military readiness, while expressing hope for a diplomatic resolution with support from international allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 17:45 IST
Zelenskiy Urges Diplomatic Solution Amidst Escalating Tensions with Russia
Zelenskiy

In a critical juncture enveloping the ongoing war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has voiced the necessity for a diplomatic solution. Despite Moscow's battlefield gains, Zelenskiy remains hopeful about negotiations, although Russian President Vladimir Putin shows little interest in peace talks.

During a recent interview, Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's commitment to end the conflict next year through peaceful means. However, he acknowledged challenges, especially in eastern Ukraine where Russian forces are advancing rapidly. The situation has become dire due to delays in military aid, but Zelenskiy announced that newly equipped brigades are now ready for deployment.

Moscow, while showing openness to talks initiated by leaders like Donald Trump, demands territorial concessions from Ukraine. Zelenskiy, focusing on Ukraine's sovereignty and international borders, reiterated the non-negotiable condition that Russian forces must withdraw completely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024