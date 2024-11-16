Zelenskiy Urges Diplomatic Solution Amidst Escalating Tensions with Russia
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine stresses the importance of ending the conflict with Russia through diplomacy, despite Russia's reluctance. As battlefield tensions escalate, especially in eastern Ukraine, Zelenskiy highlights internal efforts to bolster military readiness, while expressing hope for a diplomatic resolution with support from international allies.
In a critical juncture enveloping the ongoing war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has voiced the necessity for a diplomatic solution. Despite Moscow's battlefield gains, Zelenskiy remains hopeful about negotiations, although Russian President Vladimir Putin shows little interest in peace talks.
During a recent interview, Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's commitment to end the conflict next year through peaceful means. However, he acknowledged challenges, especially in eastern Ukraine where Russian forces are advancing rapidly. The situation has become dire due to delays in military aid, but Zelenskiy announced that newly equipped brigades are now ready for deployment.
Moscow, while showing openness to talks initiated by leaders like Donald Trump, demands territorial concessions from Ukraine. Zelenskiy, focusing on Ukraine's sovereignty and international borders, reiterated the non-negotiable condition that Russian forces must withdraw completely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
