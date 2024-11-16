Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Rallies Against 'Traitors' in Maharashtra Politics

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), campaigned in Mumbai urging voters to oust 'traitors' in the upcoming elections. This follows his criticism of Eknath Shinde, who split from Shiv Sena. Highlighting discontent with the ruling coalition, Thackeray positions his party with Congress and NCP in opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:50 IST
Uddhav Thackeray Rallies Against 'Traitors' in Maharashtra Politics
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Uddhav Thackeray, president of Shiv Sena (UBT), delivered a fiery speech on Saturday in central Mumbai, urging citizens to vote out what he termed as 'traitors'.

He made the appeal while campaigning for Congress candidate Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan, accusing his former ally, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, of betrayal after Shinde's split from the Shiv Sena in 2022. Thackeray's comments come ahead of the crucial November 20 assembly elections, where the political landscape has been sharply divided.

The current ruling coalition, comprising the BJP and Shinde's faction, faces criticism from opposition parties, including Thackeray's Shiv Sena, which now forms an alliance known as Maha Vikas Aghadi, encompassing the Congress and NCP. Thackeray lambasted the incumbent government, predicting its imminent downfall and promising a resurgence under the opposition bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024