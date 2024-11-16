Uddhav Thackeray Rallies Against 'Traitors' in Maharashtra Politics

Uddhav Thackeray, president of Shiv Sena (UBT), delivered a fiery speech on Saturday in central Mumbai, urging citizens to vote out what he termed as 'traitors'.

He made the appeal while campaigning for Congress candidate Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan, accusing his former ally, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, of betrayal after Shinde's split from the Shiv Sena in 2022. Thackeray's comments come ahead of the crucial November 20 assembly elections, where the political landscape has been sharply divided.

The current ruling coalition, comprising the BJP and Shinde's faction, faces criticism from opposition parties, including Thackeray's Shiv Sena, which now forms an alliance known as Maha Vikas Aghadi, encompassing the Congress and NCP. Thackeray lambasted the incumbent government, predicting its imminent downfall and promising a resurgence under the opposition bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)