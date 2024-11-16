Sandeep Varier Joins Congress: A Political Shift in Kerala

In a significant political shift ahead of the November 20 Palakkad Assembly bypoll, dissident Kerala BJP leader Sandeep G Varier announced his move to Congress. His departure, driven by dissatisfaction with BJP state president K Surendran, marks a notable change in the Kerala political landscape.

Varier, who once served as a BJP spokesperson, joined Congress leaders including KPCC chief K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. At a press conference, Varier stated, 'I am taking a membership in the shop of love,' criticizing the BJP for fostering hate over love.

The BJP, however, downplayed Varier's defection, with state president K Surendran stating it would not affect their Palakkad bypoll campaign. Despite this, the Congress views Varier's entry as a sign of the party's growing relevance in the region.

