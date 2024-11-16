Sandeep Varier Joins Congress: A Political Shift in Kerala
Sandeep G Varier, a dissident Kerala BJP leader, joined the Congress. He cited frustration with BJP leadership and lack of support as reasons for his departure. Varier's move was welcomed by key Congress leaders. BJP leaders dismissed the impact of his exit on their Palakkad bypoll prospects.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political shift ahead of the November 20 Palakkad Assembly bypoll, dissident Kerala BJP leader Sandeep G Varier announced his move to Congress. His departure, driven by dissatisfaction with BJP state president K Surendran, marks a notable change in the Kerala political landscape.
Varier, who once served as a BJP spokesperson, joined Congress leaders including KPCC chief K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. At a press conference, Varier stated, 'I am taking a membership in the shop of love,' criticizing the BJP for fostering hate over love.
The BJP, however, downplayed Varier's defection, with state president K Surendran stating it would not affect their Palakkad bypoll campaign. Despite this, the Congress views Varier's entry as a sign of the party's growing relevance in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
