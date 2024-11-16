Argentina Cracks Down on Bolsonaro Allies

Argentina has taken decisive action against Brazilian nationals over their role in the January 2023 attacks on government buildings in Brasilia, issuing arrest warrants for 61 individuals. This move has escalated tensions, as Argentina recently received an extradition request from Brazil's judicial authorities.

The riots occurred a week after leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva assumed office, with supporters of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro storming the Congress, presidential palace, and Supreme Court. Many rioters later sought refuge in Argentina under the right-wing administration of President Javier Milei.

Brazilian authorities have already arrested around 3,000 individuals affiliated with the riots, with political violence recently resuming. An attempted bomb attack on the Brazil Supreme Court exacerbated the situation, adding pressure on Congress to resist proposals for amnesty.

(With inputs from agencies.)