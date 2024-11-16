Fadnavis Fuels 'Vote Jihad' Controversy at Poll Rally

In a charged atmosphere at a poll rally in Pune's Bhosari area, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis intensified his rhetoric on 'vote jihad.' He played a controversial video featuring Islamic scholar Sajjad Nomani, underscoring the growing tensions in the political landscape.

Fadnavis accused critics of endorsing a narrative suggesting that BJP voters should be ostracized, a claim he adamantly opposed, noting potential attempts by opponents to destabilize the government through community-focused voting strategies.

Challenging these strategies, Fadnavis invoked the spirit of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, calling on supporters to engage in a 'dharmayudh' or righteous battle of votes to retain governmental control in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)