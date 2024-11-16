Left Menu

FIRs Lodged: Political Shadows on Jharkhand's Social Media

Jharkhand Police filed FIRs against two social media accounts accused of damaging Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the state's image. Allegations involve the BJP's alleged 'shadow campaigns'. The JMM and Soren claim substantial funds were spent on social media ads. BJP denies the allegations, citing Soren's desperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-11-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 23:59 IST
FIRs Lodged: Political Shadows on Jharkhand's Social Media
An escalating political controversy in Jharkhand has led to the registration of FIRs against two social media profiles allegedly running campaigns to damage the reputation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the state, a senior police officer confirmed on Saturday.

The FIRs emerged after accusations by Soren and the ruling JMM that the BJP is conducting 'shadow' online campaigns. Soren claims the BJP invested crores of rupees in social media advertisements to undermine him and his government. He cited 95,000 WhatsApp groups formed to campaign against his coalition.

While the BJP dismissed these claims as baseless and a sign of Soren's desperation, the Election Commission has acknowledged the complaint, creating further tension in the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

