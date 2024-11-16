FIRs Lodged: Political Shadows on Jharkhand's Social Media

An escalating political controversy in Jharkhand has led to the registration of FIRs against two social media profiles allegedly running campaigns to damage the reputation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the state, a senior police officer confirmed on Saturday.

The FIRs emerged after accusations by Soren and the ruling JMM that the BJP is conducting 'shadow' online campaigns. Soren claims the BJP invested crores of rupees in social media advertisements to undermine him and his government. He cited 95,000 WhatsApp groups formed to campaign against his coalition.

While the BJP dismissed these claims as baseless and a sign of Soren's desperation, the Election Commission has acknowledged the complaint, creating further tension in the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)