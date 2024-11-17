Legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray: A Nationalist Leader Remembered
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his 12th death anniversary. Thackeray, a prominent nationalist figure, passed away in 2012. The Shiv Sena underwent a significant split in 2022, leading to changes in Maharashtra's political landscape.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commemorated the 12th death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, a revered nationalist leader.
In a heartfelt tribute, Adityanath praised Thackeray's significant contributions to Indian politics, emphasizing his strong nationalist voice and unique oratory skills.
The Shiv Sena has seen notable changes since Thackeray's passing, with a major split in 2022 resulting in a shift in Maharashtra's political dynamics.
