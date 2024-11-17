Tensions Erupt During UDF Hartal in Kozhikode

Tensions flared in Kozhikode on Sunday as minor skirmishes were reported during the dawn-to-dusk hartal led by the Congress-backed UDF. This protest followed clashes at the Chevayur Service Cooperative Bank election.

Police sources indicated that unrest arose when hartal supporters tried to forcibly block private buses and shut down shops near Mavoor Road. The Youth Congress's march down this road led to a confrontation with the police, though authorities quickly regained control.

Television broadcasts showed heated exchanges between protesters, bus staff, and shopkeepers, as Congress activists attempted to bring the city's bus services to a halt. Party leaders accused the CPI(M) of inciting violence to disrupt the election and alleged that the police were complicit in these actions.

