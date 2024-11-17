Left Menu

Tensions Erupt During UDF Hartal in Kozhikode

Minor skirmishes occurred during the UDF's day-long hartal in Kozhikode, sparked by clashes during the Chevayur Service Cooperative Bank election. Protesters engaged in altercations with the police, and tensions escalated as they attempted to halt public transport. Congress leaders blame CPI(M) for election-related violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:21 IST
Tensions Erupt During UDF Hartal in Kozhikode
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared in Kozhikode on Sunday as minor skirmishes were reported during the dawn-to-dusk hartal led by the Congress-backed UDF. This protest followed clashes at the Chevayur Service Cooperative Bank election.

Police sources indicated that unrest arose when hartal supporters tried to forcibly block private buses and shut down shops near Mavoor Road. The Youth Congress's march down this road led to a confrontation with the police, though authorities quickly regained control.

Television broadcasts showed heated exchanges between protesters, bus staff, and shopkeepers, as Congress activists attempted to bring the city's bus services to a halt. Party leaders accused the CPI(M) of inciting violence to disrupt the election and alleged that the police were complicit in these actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024