Satheesan Criticizes Sangh Parivar Over Munambam Land Dispute
V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in Kerala's assembly, criticized the Sangh Parivar for fostering religious division in Munambam. He accused the BJP of aiding riots and urged UDF to resist. Satheesan also criticized the LDF government for delaying action on the issue and called out electoral misconduct.
V D Satheesan, Kerala's Leader of Opposition, launched a fierce critique of the Sangh Parivar concerning the Munambam land dispute, declaring the Congress-led UDF's commitment to thwarting any attempts to sow religious discord in the state. With backing from the Left government, UDF plans to resist these divisive strategies.
In a press conference, Satheesan revealed UDF's strategy to convene with community leaders post-by-elections, aiming to expose the Sangh Parivar's maneuvers. He asserted that the BJP governments, both at the Centre and in Manipur, are complicit in stoking communal tensions by supporting the desecration of churches.
Satheesan charged the LDF government with aiding divisive elements by stalling action on the land dispute and criticized the electoral process at the Chevayur Co-operative Bank for undemocratic practices. He demanded apologies from the state's leadership for these failures and vowed political and legal challenges to protect UDF-controlled cooperative banks.
