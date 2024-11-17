Satheesan Criticizes Sangh Parivar Over Munambam Land Dispute

V D Satheesan, Kerala's Leader of Opposition, launched a fierce critique of the Sangh Parivar concerning the Munambam land dispute, declaring the Congress-led UDF's commitment to thwarting any attempts to sow religious discord in the state. With backing from the Left government, UDF plans to resist these divisive strategies.

In a press conference, Satheesan revealed UDF's strategy to convene with community leaders post-by-elections, aiming to expose the Sangh Parivar's maneuvers. He asserted that the BJP governments, both at the Centre and in Manipur, are complicit in stoking communal tensions by supporting the desecration of churches.

Satheesan charged the LDF government with aiding divisive elements by stalling action on the land dispute and criticized the electoral process at the Chevayur Co-operative Bank for undemocratic practices. He demanded apologies from the state's leadership for these failures and vowed political and legal challenges to protect UDF-controlled cooperative banks.

