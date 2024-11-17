Left Menu

JP Nadda Criticizes Rahul Gandhi; Lauds Modi's OBC and Tribal Initiatives

Union Health Minister JP Nadda criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi while highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives for Other Backward Classes and increased tribal budget. Nadda emphasized the government's financial support to Jharkhand and development projects during a public meeting ahead of Jharkhand's second phase elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 16:12 IST
Union Health Minister JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister JP Nadda took aim at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, showcasing the BJP-led Central government's efforts to integrate Other Backward Classes (OBC) into mainstream society. Nadda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for tripling the budget allocation for tribal communities.

During a public gathering, Nadda stated, "The Mandal Commission was enforced when BJP came to power. I challenge Rahul Gandhi to declare the number of OBC members in the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and the Congress Working Committee. In contrast, our government includes 27 OBC ministers in Modi's cabinet. Our administration has actively worked to elevate backward classes, and PM Modi has increased tribal community funding significantly."

Highlighting the developmental strides in Jharkhand, Nadda pointed out the UPA government's allocation of Rs 80,000 crores compared to the Modi government's Rs 3,00,000 crores. He noted the launch of schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Mudra Yojana to keep Jharkhand at the forefront of progress. Nadda addressed another rally in Bokaro's Gomia, prior to Jharkhand's second phase polls on November 20, following the conclusion of the first phase in 43 seats on November 13. Vote counting is scheduled for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

