Left Menu

Mayawati Criticizes BJP for Caste Politics in Maharashtra

BSP chief Mayawati, campaigning in Pune, accused the BJP-led coalition in Maharashtra of using caste and religion to influence elections. She urged people to reject BJP and Congress and assured justice for all if BSP comes to power. She also criticized the reservation tactics of Mahayuti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:28 IST
Mayawati Criticizes BJP for Caste Politics in Maharashtra
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

BSP chief Mayawati launched a scathing critique against the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra on Sunday, alleging the coalition engages in manipulative politics centered around caste and religion.

Addressing a rally in Pune, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, canvassing for BSP candidates ahead of the upcoming November 20 state assembly elections, implored voters to reject both the BJP and Congress. She promised that her party, if elected, would deliver justice to all communities, insisting that caste considerations should not influence candidate selections.

Mayawati further accused the Mahayuti of exploiting the reservation issue for electoral advantages, claiming the ruling party resorts to persuasion, rewards, and punishment to secure victories. She also suggested that certain political parties deliberately field multiple candidates to split votes, thereby aiding the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024