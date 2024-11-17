Mayawati Criticizes BJP for Caste Politics in Maharashtra

BSP chief Mayawati launched a scathing critique against the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra on Sunday, alleging the coalition engages in manipulative politics centered around caste and religion.

Addressing a rally in Pune, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, canvassing for BSP candidates ahead of the upcoming November 20 state assembly elections, implored voters to reject both the BJP and Congress. She promised that her party, if elected, would deliver justice to all communities, insisting that caste considerations should not influence candidate selections.

Mayawati further accused the Mahayuti of exploiting the reservation issue for electoral advantages, claiming the ruling party resorts to persuasion, rewards, and punishment to secure victories. She also suggested that certain political parties deliberately field multiple candidates to split votes, thereby aiding the ruling party.

