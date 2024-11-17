Left Menu

Political Storm: Kailash Gahlot's Exit Shakes AAP

Kailash Gahlot, a senior AAP leader and Delhi's Transport Minister, resigned from the party, criticizing its shift from public service to political agendas. AAP accused BJP of conspiracy, while BJP claimed AAP's disconnect from its founding values. Gahlot's exit reflects increasing tensions ahead of Delhi Assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Kailash Gahlot, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Transport Minister, announced his resignation on Sunday. He accused the party of prioritizing political aspirations over its commitment to public service.

Gahlot, 50, addressed concerns in his resignation letter, highlighting controversies like the 'sheeshmahal' saga that sparked doubts about AAP's adherence to its foundational 'Aam Aadmi' ideology. The BJP dubbed the former official residence of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal as 'sheeshmahal', alleging extravagant expenditures.

Amidst allegations of pressure from an Enforcement Directorate investigation, Gahlot's departure feeds into broader narratives of disillusionment within AAP. This high-profile exit, along with prior resignations, signals potential instability as the party prepares for the approaching Delhi elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

