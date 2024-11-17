Left Menu

Imran Pratapgarhi Criticizes BJP's Divisive Politics

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi criticized the BJP for using divisive slogans, accusing them of promoting religion-based politics instead of focusing on Maharashtra's development. Campaigning for the Akola West assembly candidate, he asserted that Maharashtra's citizens desire progress and will oppose the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Akola | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:36 IST
Imran Pratapgarhi
  • Country:
  • India

Imran Pratapgarhi, a Congress MP in the Rajya Sabha, has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its 'batenge toh katenge' slogan. He accused the party of engaging in religion-based politics while neglecting the crucial issue of development in Maharashtra.

Pratapgarhi made these comments while campaigning for Sajid Pathan, the Congress's candidate for the Akola West assembly seat, in the upcoming November elections. He emphasized that the people of Maharashtra are secular and primarily concerned with the region's development.

He asserted that the voters would deliver a strong message to the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the BJP, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, as they face off against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi consortium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

