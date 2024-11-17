Political Turmoil: Aam Aadmi Party Faces Leadership Crisis in Delhi

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav declared the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a "sinking ship" after the resignation of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. This development signals a significant leadership crisis within the party.

BJP's Delhi chief, Virendra Sachdeva, supported Yadav's claim, highlighting concerns outlined by Gahlot in his resignation letter. Gahlot pinpointed the AAP's failure to address pollution in the Yamuna River and financial misconduct related to the 'sheeshmahal' as major grievances.

Meanwhile, the BJP accused the Kejriwal-led administration of practicing deflection and character assassination, suggesting that opportunism overshadows genuine governance in AAP's politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)