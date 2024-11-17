Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Aam Aadmi Party Faces Leadership Crisis in Delhi

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav branded the Aam Aadmi Party a diminishing force following Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot's resignation. BJP official Virendra Sachdeva echoed these sentiments, outlining Gahlot's discontent with unmet promises and alleged corruption directed at Arvind Kejriwal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 23:43 IST
Political Turmoil: Aam Aadmi Party Faces Leadership Crisis in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav declared the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a "sinking ship" after the resignation of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. This development signals a significant leadership crisis within the party.

BJP's Delhi chief, Virendra Sachdeva, supported Yadav's claim, highlighting concerns outlined by Gahlot in his resignation letter. Gahlot pinpointed the AAP's failure to address pollution in the Yamuna River and financial misconduct related to the 'sheeshmahal' as major grievances.

Meanwhile, the BJP accused the Kejriwal-led administration of practicing deflection and character assassination, suggesting that opportunism overshadows genuine governance in AAP's politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024