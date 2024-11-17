Political Turmoil: Aam Aadmi Party Faces Leadership Crisis in Delhi
Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav branded the Aam Aadmi Party a diminishing force following Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot's resignation. BJP official Virendra Sachdeva echoed these sentiments, outlining Gahlot's discontent with unmet promises and alleged corruption directed at Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav declared the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a "sinking ship" after the resignation of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. This development signals a significant leadership crisis within the party.
BJP's Delhi chief, Virendra Sachdeva, supported Yadav's claim, highlighting concerns outlined by Gahlot in his resignation letter. Gahlot pinpointed the AAP's failure to address pollution in the Yamuna River and financial misconduct related to the 'sheeshmahal' as major grievances.
Meanwhile, the BJP accused the Kejriwal-led administration of practicing deflection and character assassination, suggesting that opportunism overshadows genuine governance in AAP's politics.
