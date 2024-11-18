Biden's Bold Move: Long-Range Missiles Greenlit for Ukraine

President Joe Biden has made a significant policy shift by authorizing Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied long-range missiles against targets inside Russia. This decision marks a crucial moment as Biden prepares to leave office.

The authorization appears partly triggered by North Korea's recent move to send thousands of troops to Russia, supporting President Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The individuals familiar with the situation disclosed these developments on the condition of anonymity, highlighting the sensitive and strategic nature of the information.

