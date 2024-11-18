Left Menu

Biden's Bold Move: Long-Range Missiles Greenlit for Ukraine

In a notable policy shift, President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied long-range missiles against Russia. This decision comes at the end of his term as President-elect Trump plans to limit support for Ukraine. The move responds to North Korea's military support for Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2024 00:09 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 00:09 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden has made a significant policy shift by authorizing Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied long-range missiles against targets inside Russia. This decision marks a crucial moment as Biden prepares to leave office.

The authorization appears partly triggered by North Korea's recent move to send thousands of troops to Russia, supporting President Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The individuals familiar with the situation disclosed these developments on the condition of anonymity, highlighting the sensitive and strategic nature of the information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

