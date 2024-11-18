Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Russia Intensifies Strikes on Ukraine

A Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine, one of the largest in recent months, killed eight and wounded dozens in Sumy, with energy infrastructure as a primary target. US permits Ukrainian strikes in Russia, raising tensions as Ukraine faces power disruptions and increasing assaults on strategic facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-11-2024 04:08 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 04:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A deadly missile and drone attack by Russia on the city of Sumy in northern Ukraine has left eight dead, including two children, and many others wounded, according to officials. The assault, described as the largest in recent months, targeted critical Ukrainian infrastructure.

In response to rising tensions and mounting destruction, U.S. President Joe Biden has approved the use of long-range missiles by Ukraine to strike Russian territory, marking a significant escalation in the conflict. This decision follows Ukraine's appeals amidst growing fears of further Russian aggression.

Ukrainian defenses managed to intercept numerous air targets; however, the attack still caused widespread disruption, particularly to the nation's power generation, as winters approach. Residents face nationwide power outages while the international community closely monitors further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

