Trump's Treasury Secretary Shuffle: New Names Emerge
President-elect Donald Trump is considering former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh and billionaire Marc Rowan as candidates for Treasury Secretary. Warsh is noted for his fiscal policies, while Rowan is a co-founder of Apollo Global Management. Howard Lutnick and Scott Bessent are also being considered.
President-elect Donald Trump has added Kevin Warsh and Marc Rowan to the potential candidates list for his Treasury secretary position, as reported by The New York Times. Warsh, a former Federal Reserve Governor recognized for his fiscal advocacy, and Rowan, CEO of Apollo Global Management, are now under consideration.
Alongside Warsh and Rowan, Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, and Scott Bessent, a seasoned hedge fund investor, remain top candidates for the pivotal role. Despite having second thoughts about Lutnick and Bessent, Trump is planning a meeting with all candidates at Mar-a-Lago this week.
The internal debate has drawn attention, with high-profile endorsements emerging, such as Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. supporting Lutnick. Trump's team has yet to offer a comment on the evolving decision-making process for this position.
