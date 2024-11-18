Left Menu

Trump's Treasury Secretary Shuffle: New Names Emerge

President-elect Donald Trump is considering former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh and billionaire Marc Rowan as candidates for Treasury Secretary. Warsh is noted for his fiscal policies, while Rowan is a co-founder of Apollo Global Management. Howard Lutnick and Scott Bessent are also being considered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2024 07:11 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 07:11 IST
Trump's Treasury Secretary Shuffle: New Names Emerge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump has added Kevin Warsh and Marc Rowan to the potential candidates list for his Treasury secretary position, as reported by The New York Times. Warsh, a former Federal Reserve Governor recognized for his fiscal advocacy, and Rowan, CEO of Apollo Global Management, are now under consideration.

Alongside Warsh and Rowan, Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, and Scott Bessent, a seasoned hedge fund investor, remain top candidates for the pivotal role. Despite having second thoughts about Lutnick and Bessent, Trump is planning a meeting with all candidates at Mar-a-Lago this week.

The internal debate has drawn attention, with high-profile endorsements emerging, such as Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. supporting Lutnick. Trump's team has yet to offer a comment on the evolving decision-making process for this position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024