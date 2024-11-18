Udhayanidhi Stalin Fires Back at Opposition Criticism Over Karunanidhi Schemes
Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin rebuffed opposition leader E Palaniswami's criticism of naming government schemes after late DMK leader Karunanidhi. Stalin defended the decision, citing Karunanidhi's contributions and accusing Palaniswami of lacking gratitude. He challenged opposition claims as uninformed and asserted the schemes as an expression of appreciation.
In a sharp retort to opposition leader E Palaniswami's remarks, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin defended the naming of government schemes after the late DMK head Karunanidhi. Palaniswami had suggested that such programs should use trust funds rather than taxpayer money, claiming they provided no benefits to citizens.
Stalin, however, countered this on social media platform X, questioning why naming initiatives after Karunanidhi was controversial. He pointed out similar practices during the AIADMK regime with schemes bearing 'Amma' names. Stalin argued that Karunanidhi's legacy in modernizing Tamil Nadu deserved recognition through these schemes, dismissing allegations of politicization.
He further criticized Palaniswami, accusing him of lacking an understanding of gratitude and questioning his path to becoming Chief Minister. Stalin suggested the opposition's grievances stemmed from their own lack of commendation, while asserting the DMK's commitment to social justice policies. He challenged Palaniswami to a deeper understanding of Dravidian values.
