Left Menu

Udhayanidhi Stalin Fires Back at Opposition Criticism Over Karunanidhi Schemes

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin rebuffed opposition leader E Palaniswami's criticism of naming government schemes after late DMK leader Karunanidhi. Stalin defended the decision, citing Karunanidhi's contributions and accusing Palaniswami of lacking gratitude. He challenged opposition claims as uninformed and asserted the schemes as an expression of appreciation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:45 IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin Fires Back at Opposition Criticism Over Karunanidhi Schemes
Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp retort to opposition leader E Palaniswami's remarks, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin defended the naming of government schemes after the late DMK head Karunanidhi. Palaniswami had suggested that such programs should use trust funds rather than taxpayer money, claiming they provided no benefits to citizens.

Stalin, however, countered this on social media platform X, questioning why naming initiatives after Karunanidhi was controversial. He pointed out similar practices during the AIADMK regime with schemes bearing 'Amma' names. Stalin argued that Karunanidhi's legacy in modernizing Tamil Nadu deserved recognition through these schemes, dismissing allegations of politicization.

He further criticized Palaniswami, accusing him of lacking an understanding of gratitude and questioning his path to becoming Chief Minister. Stalin suggested the opposition's grievances stemmed from their own lack of commendation, while asserting the DMK's commitment to social justice policies. He challenged Palaniswami to a deeper understanding of Dravidian values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024