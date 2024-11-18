Left Menu

Dissanayake Solidifies Grip on Sri Lanka Amid Economic Challenges

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake reappoints Harini Amarasuriya as prime minister following his election victory. Despite his coalition's broad mandate, his finance minister choice remains unannounced. Dissanayake pledges policy continuity to alleviate the nation's economic woes caused by a foreign currency shortage and previous financial meltdown.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has reaffirmed his leadership by reappointing Harini Amarasuriya as the prime minister. This decision follows his coalition's sweeping victory, securing 159 out of 225 parliamentary seats in the recent general elections.

Dissanayake has opted to retain the crucial finance ministry portfolio himself, eschewing the appointment of a new finance minister. This continues the approach he adopted post-September's presidential election. He also confirmed veteran legislator Vijitha Herath as the head of the foreign affairs ministry, signaling a stable core team amid political reconfigurations.

With a strong mandate, Dissanayake's leftist National People's Power coalition aims to enact policies addressing poverty and corruption, while balancing IMF agreements crucial to the economic revival. Despite the political stability offered by such electoral support, questions linger about the administration's policy direction amidst promises to revisit financial recovery plans.

