Karnataka CM Clashes with PM Modi Over Allegations

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah refutes Prime Minister Modi's claims of 'looting', calling them misleading and planning legal action. Modi had accused Congress of extortion and funding activities in Maharashtra. Siddaramaiah also criticized Union Minister Kumaraswamy on tax devolution issues, highlighting Karnataka's alleged financial injustice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 11:47 IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has vehemently refuted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations that Congress is 'looting' the state for campaign funds in Maharashtra. Dismissing the accusations as misleading, Siddaramaiah plans to take legal action against what he calls 'lies' by the Prime Minister.

The clash ignited after Modi, during a rally in Maharashtra, accused the Congress government in Karnataka of breaking promises and running an extortion campaign. Modi alleged the misappropriated funds were being used for electoral influence in Maharashtra, warning voters to keep Congress at bay to protect the state.

In a further critique, Siddaramaiah targeted Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy over tax devolution, claiming Karnataka receives an unfairly low share despite its substantial contributions. The Chief Minister asserts that this financial injustice hampers the state's development, especially when huge sums are collected in taxes.

