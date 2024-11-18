Karnataka CM Clashes with PM Modi Over Allegations

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has vehemently refuted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations that Congress is 'looting' the state for campaign funds in Maharashtra. Dismissing the accusations as misleading, Siddaramaiah plans to take legal action against what he calls 'lies' by the Prime Minister.

The clash ignited after Modi, during a rally in Maharashtra, accused the Congress government in Karnataka of breaking promises and running an extortion campaign. Modi alleged the misappropriated funds were being used for electoral influence in Maharashtra, warning voters to keep Congress at bay to protect the state.

In a further critique, Siddaramaiah targeted Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy over tax devolution, claiming Karnataka receives an unfairly low share despite its substantial contributions. The Chief Minister asserts that this financial injustice hampers the state's development, especially when huge sums are collected in taxes.

