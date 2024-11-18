Political Shift: Kailash Gahlot Joins BJP Amid Controversy
Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot has joined the BJP after resigning from the Aam Aadmi Party. His decision, met with skepticism and claims of pressure from central agencies, highlights internal conflicts within AAP. Gahlot cites compromised values as his reason for leaving.
In a significant political development, former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot has switched allegiances by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shortly after resigning from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday.
At the BJP headquarters, Gahlot's induction was witnessed by prominent figures including Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Harsh Malhotra. Addressing the media, Gahlot dismissed rumors suggesting that investigative pressure from the ED and CBI prompted his departure from AAP.
Highlighting his concerns over AAP's compromised values, Gahlot cited increasing political ambitions overshadowing the party's commitment to public welfare. With Gahlot's past record and experience, the BJP hopes to enhance its position in the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections.
