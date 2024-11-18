Left Menu

U.P. Bypolls: A Battle of Ideologies

Akhilesh Yadav emphasizes the ideological clash in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls between supporters of Babasaheb Ambedkar and those of 'Baba,' targeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Nine seats will witness bypolls, with SP, BJP, and BSP contesting, while Congress supports its INDIA partner, SP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-11-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 13:25 IST
Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party President, cast the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls as an ideological skirmish on Monday, contrasting followers of Babasaheb Ambedkar with those of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, referred to as 'Baba'.

Yadav, in a statement shared on X, asserted this bypoll as a fight between those who uphold and protect the Constitution and those intent on its destruction. He further rallied for unity with the proclamation "Jai Samvidhan, Jai PDA!"

Nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be contested on November 20. While the Congress abstains to back its INDIA bloc ally SP, the BSP enters the fray solo in all nine constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

