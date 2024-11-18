Adityanath Promises Action Against Infiltration in Jharkhand

During a rally in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a fierce critique against the state's JMM-led government, accusing it of allowing illegal activities by Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Adityanath vowed that infiltrators would be expelled following election results on November 23, holding the coalition accountable for misused public funds.

Promising 1.5 lakh jobs under NDA rule, he urged voters to reject divisive politics and advocated for unity, citing the NDA's success in Uttar Pradesh as a model for Jharkhand.

