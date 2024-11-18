Left Menu

Adityanath Promises Action Against Infiltration in Jharkhand

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath criticized the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand for alleged illegal activities by infiltrators. He promises accountability and job creation if the NDA wins, invoking unity against societal division and projecting a two-thirds majority win for NDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajmahal | Updated: 18-11-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 13:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During a rally in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a fierce critique against the state's JMM-led government, accusing it of allowing illegal activities by Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Adityanath vowed that infiltrators would be expelled following election results on November 23, holding the coalition accountable for misused public funds.

Promising 1.5 lakh jobs under NDA rule, he urged voters to reject divisive politics and advocated for unity, citing the NDA's success in Uttar Pradesh as a model for Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

